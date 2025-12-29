Hill totaled three carries for zero rushing yards and did not record a target during Sunday's 34-26 win versus Tennessee.

Hill didn't serve as the Saints' primary rusher as he did in last week's win versus the Jets. The 35-year-old has now logged three or fewer carries in four of the last five contests, and he's now tallied 52 rushing attempts for 114 yards across 12 appearances this season. Hill has factored in as a receiver at times this season, but he's recorded a target in only six games this season, including just four games with one or more catches. Hill's irregular workload doesn't bode well for his fantasy production in the Saints' regular-season finale against Atlanta.