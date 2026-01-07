Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that the injury Hill (shoulder) sustained Week 18 is "just an AC," Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill was forced out of New Orleans' loss to the Falcons in Week 18 due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he's just managing an AC joint sprain, and not the type of issue that would significantly impede his offseason recovery. More importantly, it remains unclear whether the 36-year-old veteran intends to continue his playing career for another season. Hill is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com in December that the decision on whether or not to retire will be made "down the road."