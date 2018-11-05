Hill rushed twice for 10 yards and gained 49 yards on two kickoff returns in Sunday's win against the Rams. He also dropped his only target.

The Saints eased back on Hill's usage against the Rams' formidable defense -- he played just 11 of the team's 71 offensive snaps -- but the hybrid quarterback still converted on a fourth-down run that eventually led to a touchdown on the Saints' first drive. Still, head coach Sean Payton continues to use Hill in a variety of ways, and while the quarterback is unlikely to be a serious fantasy contributor in most leagues, he remains an option for desperate owners in two-quarterback leagues.