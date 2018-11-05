Saints' Taysom Hill: Reduced usage
Hill rushed twice for 10 yards and gained 49 yards on two kickoff returns in Sunday's win against the Rams. He also dropped his only target.
The Saints eased back on Hill's usage against the Rams' formidable defense -- he played just 11 of the team's 71 offensive snaps -- but the hybrid quarterback still converted on a fourth-down run that eventually led to a touchdown on the Saints' first drive. Still, head coach Sean Payton continues to use Hill in a variety of ways, and while the quarterback is unlikely to be a serious fantasy contributor in most leagues, he remains an option for desperate owners in two-quarterback leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Career-long pass completion•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Role likely unchanged•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Jack-of-all trades contibutor•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Contributes as runner and returner•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Focusing on special teams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9