Hill tallied nine rushes for 52 yards and reeled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams. He also completed one of three passes for 14 yards.

Hill returned to form coming off his two least productive outings of the season. After totaling just two touches for seven yards since Week 8, the 32-year-old finished as the Saints' leading rusher ahead of running back Alvin Kamara in Week 11. Hill also secured his fifth catch of the season as quarterback Andy Dalton, whose starting job has come under much scrutiny recently, went 21-for-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams. While the versatile Hill got involved in the passing game once again, he was sacked on one of his four drop backs. Hill's production should continue to benefit if the Saints can stack up another solid offensive performance against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27.