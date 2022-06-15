Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Hill (foot) is rehabbing at the team facility during minicamp, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Hill was expected to miss 6-to-9 months following January surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, which would put his return timetable close to Week 1. The dynamic playmaker is expected to focus solely on the tight end spot in 2022 after former head coach Sean Payton experimented with him as a dual-threat QB. When healthy, Hill will compete with Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson for snaps.