Hill (foot/left hand) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill sat out the Saints' Week 14 win over the Panthers and has had his reps capped in both of the team's first two practices of Week 15, so he may need to log a full practice Friday to guarantee his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants. If cleared to play this weekend, Hill would likely step into his hybrid tight end/backfield role that often entails a handful of targets and carries. He handled a season-high 13 carries in his most recent appearance Week 12 versus the Lions, but Hill could be eased back in with a lighter workload on the ground if he suits up Sunday.