Hill (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Hill is coming off his most-productive outing of the season Week 8 at Indianapolis, where he had nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, tallied a 14-yard catch and completed one of two passes for 44 yards. With a hip injury impacting him this week, he may have to return to all on-field work Friday in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's game against the Bears.