Hill (chest) was limited in practice Thursday.

Hill has been donning a red non-contact jersey in practice so far during Week 8 prep as he deals with a chest injury, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. With back-to-back capped sessions in his back pocket, Hill has only one more chance to get back to all activity Friday, at which point he may enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Meanwhile, fellow TEs Juwan Johnson (calf) and Jimmy Graham (illness) also were limited Thursday, creating a murky situation at the position for New Orleans.