Hill will return to his versatile role on offense and special teams Sunday against the Chiefs with Drew Brees (ribs) expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brees officially remains on injured reserve for now, but he's expected to be activated and start versus Kansas City after missing the last four games. Hill performed well as the fill-in starter during that stretch, compiling a 3-1 record while completing 82 of 114 pass attempts for 834 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing 39 times for 209 yards and four more scores. The 30-year-old should be involved in the offense as a runner and receiver in addition to his duties on special teams, while Jameis Winston continues to serve as the No. 2 quarterback.