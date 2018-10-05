Saints' Taysom Hill: Role likely unchanged
Hill is expected to retain a similar role despite Mark Ingram's return from suspension in Week 5, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hill has been a do-it-all quarterback/special teams specialist and notched his first career reception and completion in Sunday's win over the Giants. The 28-year-old saw 15 offensive snaps Sunday, more than double the amount of offensive snaps he saw through the first three weeks of the season. Over the last two games Hill has seven carries for 67 yards in the last two games.
