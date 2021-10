Hill (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Hill was unable to practice at all this week and still hasn't resumed practicing since being concussed back in Week 5. He presumably is yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol and will need to do so in order to give himself a chance to play in Week 9 against the Falcons. Trevor Siemian will continue to back up Jameis Winston against the Buccaneers.