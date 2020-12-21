Hill carried the ball twice for three yards and a touchdown and failed to record a catch on two targets in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City.

With Drew Brees back under center. Hill returned to his usual role as a gadget player and backup QB, and he took a red-zone snap into the end zone in the second quarter. He was also targeted in the red zone by Brees later in the game but wasn't able to corral the pass. Hill still retains some fantasy value in very deep formats, but unless Brees gets hurt again, he's unlikely to see much action in Week 16 against the Vikings.