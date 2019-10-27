Hill secured all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hill rotated in at quarterback as well from time to time, but never attempted a pass. However, he actually checked in with the Saints' second-highest receiving yardage tally of the afternoon, with his performance highlighted by a 36-yard grab and a five-yard touchdown catch. Hill's role figures to continue to fluctuate week to week, making his fantasy value difficult to pin down, but he'll look to build on Sunday's effort at the expense of the Falcons' poor defense Week 10 following New Orleans' bye.