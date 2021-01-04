Hill rushed seven times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for five yards in the Saints' 33-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Hill saw some additional work out of the backfield with both Alvin Kamara and and Latavius Murray out after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Hill added to his career-best rushing touchdown total and scored for the eighth time in 2020 after accumulating just three rushing touchdowns across his first three seasons in the league. Hill finishes the regular season with the best statistical performance of his career, and he'll likely compete for the starting job in New Orleans in 2021 if Drew Brees retires.