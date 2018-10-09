Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores first career touchdown
Hill gained 23 yards on five carries, including a one-yard touchdown, and returned two kickoffs for 43 yards in Monday night's win against the Redskins.
The Saints third-string "quarterback" was up to his old tricks again, lining up at quarterback, running back, wide out and returner in the primetime affair. Hill's third-quarter touchdown -- the first of his NFL career -- put the exclamation point on the blowout performance. At this point, Hill's presence on the field is less of a gimmick and more of an expected personnel package, particularly in the red zone. Hill may end up swiping a few more scores from the likes of Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and even Drew Brees, but there should continue to be plenty of points and touches to go around in the Saints' generous offense. Hill played just 14 offensive snaps on Monday, so he probably does not need to be owned in most standard leagues, especially with the Saints on bye in Week 6, but he remains an option for needy fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues.
