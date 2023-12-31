Hill logged two rushes for one yard and caught both of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-13 win versus Tampa Bay. He also went 1-for-2 passing for 11 yards.

Hill got behind his nearest defender on an all-out blitz by Tampa Bay before hauling in a 22-yard touchdown near the pylon, thus extending New Orleans' lead out to two scores late in the second quarter. This also marked the 33-year-old's first touchdown since Week 13 and just his second receiving touchdown of the 2023 campaign. The versatile tight end's biggest contributions this season have come as a rusher while lined up in the shotgun, which has helped spare top running back Alvin Kamara's workload. While Kamara was forced out with an ankle injury Sunday, Hill's rushing production remained limited for the third game in a row; instead, No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams carried the load with a season-high 19 carries. Hill has now recorded two or fewer rushes in each of his past three games, and, unless he gets involved in the rushing rotation more consistently Week 18, his fantasy value will likely hinge on if he can find the end zone against the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 7.