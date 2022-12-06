Hill hauled in two of three targets for 35 yards and one touchdown to go along with three rushes for 10 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss versus the Buccaneers. He also completed his lone passing attempt for 21 yards.

Hill caught the Saints' lone touchdown of the game, as he got behind the Buccaneers' defense for a 30-yard score in the second quarter. The all-purpose player also contributed as a rusher, receiver and passer in this relatively solid outing for New Orleans' offense. This was Hill's first game with a touchdown since Week 7 against Arizona, and his untraditional usage still makes it difficult to predict his value week to week. However, his production often comes and goes with the Saints' overall success on offense, and this banged-up squad will have additional time to rest and recover while on bye Week 14.