Hill rushed two times for four yards, adding a 45-yard reception touchdown in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The jack-of-all-trades player broke free for a 45-yard score Sunday to cap off a productive season. On the year, Hill has accumulated 390 total yards and seven total touchdowns, lining up as a running back, receiver and quarterback. He will likely play a similar role for New Orleans in the playoffs.