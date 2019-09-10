Hill rushed two times for eight yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards and a TD in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

The gadget player lined up at quarterback a couple of times and carried the ball himself for eight yards. He also got two targets in the passing game as a receiver and managed to snag a ball in the endzone from nine yards out. Hill's upside comes from his ability to lineup all over the field, but his limited usage makes him a deep-league stash for 2QB and Superflex formats only.