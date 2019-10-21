Hill rushed two times for 21 yards, adding one reception for four yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Though Hill's usage continues to be minimal, he still possesses some touchdown upside, evidenced by his four-yard score Sunday. He caught a bubble screen and took it to the house for his short touchdown, and he added two carries for 21 yards. Count on Hill as a deep, two-quarterback league option with the skillset of a receiver or running back. He doesn't need to be rostered in 12-team leagues, barring an injury to Teddy Bridgewater.