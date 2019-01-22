Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores twice in 2018
Hill recorded 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, four receiving yards on three catches, and 64 passing yards and an interception on 3-for-7 passing while playing in 16 games in 2018.
Hill was a jack-of-all trades for the Saints in 2018. After playing in just 72 snaps across five games as a rookie in 2018, Hill played 524 snaps this year, with a majority of his work coming on special teams. While he operated as a gadget player for New Orleans, he never turned into a reliable fantasy option given his limited touches on a week-to-week basis. He'll likely see a similar role in 2019, though he could move up to the No. 2 quarterback slot.
