Hill rushed twice for 33 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards and an additional touchdown in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

Hill had himself a day, producing the first multi-score effort of his career. He got things going early with a three-yard reception touchdown, before taking a direct snap and darting through the line for a 30-yard scamper just before halftime. The versatile quarterback has flashed his elite athleticism throughout his career, though he rarely logs more than a handful of touches per game, making this an outlier performance.