Hill completed nine of 16 pass attempts with 78 yards and one interception, also rushing 10 times for 44 yards and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's 31-3 win against Denver. He fumbled once but recovered the loose ball himself.

Hill stands without a passing TD over his pair of NFL starts, but he's provided fantasy value in spite of that with two rushing scores in both Week 11 and Week 12. The BYU product didn't have to go to the air often against the Broncos, who were down to practice squad call-up Kendall Hinton at quarterback because of a rash of COVID-related scratches at the position. Next Sunday's matchup against the Falcons may very well call for a more pass-heavy game script. Hill is in line for his third consecutive start, with Drew Brees (ribs/shoulder) potentially out until Week 15.