Hill logged nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one catch (on one target) for 14 yards in Sunday's 38-27 defeat versus the Colts. He was also 1-for-2 passing for 44 yards.

Hill logged multiple touchdowns for the first time this year as the Saints offense scored a season-high 38 points. The 33-year-old was heavily involved in the offense despite practicing with a non-contact jersey due to a chest issue heading into Sunday's game. He even hit season highs in passing yards and total yards, and he totaled 10 touches for the second time in the last three games. Hill also finished with a team high in rushing yards ahead of bell-cow back Alvin Kamara (59), and Hill has effectively served as the Saints' No. 2 rushing option when both players have been available this season. His extremely unique swiss-army-knife-style role in this offense should help him accumulate semi-noteworthy fantasy production moving forward.