Hill is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill was carted off in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Rams. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but the team is pessimistic regarding what tests on Hill's knee will reveal. Another update on Hill's status will surface after results of the MRI become known.