Hill rushed 10 times for 17 yards while failing to complete either of his pass attempts in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta.

Hill saw his rushing attempts increase for the fourth consecutive contest, but the increased workload did not result in notable fantasy production. The Swiss Army knife does carry appeal in fantasy circles for his unique ability to run, catch or throw in any given game from the shallow tight end position. That said, Hill's inconsistent play this season prevents him from being a dependable starting option against the Dolphins next Sunday.