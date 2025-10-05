Hill (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hill is making his first appearance since Week 13 of the 2024 campaign, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. After the Saints designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list last Monday, he operated with a cap on his reps during Week 5 prep and then was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported earlier Sunday that Hill is poised to take on his typical gadget role while serving as a tight end and reserve quarterback, meaning all of passes, runs and targets will be on the docket for the 35-year-old.