Hill will start Sunday's divisional matchup against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Though Jameis Winston filled in for an injured Drew Brees (chest) midway through last weekend's win over the 49ers, Hill has since received all of New Orleans' No.1 reps in practice. The versatile signal-caller is now on track to draw his first career start against the Falcons, while Winston serves as his backup. Schefter also notes that Winston won't be involved in any portion of the Saints' offensive gameplan, a hint that the team doesn't foresee the possibility of making any sort of mid-game switch. Hill has only completed 10 passes in his career, but he seems destined to surpass that mark on Sunday while commanding New Orleans' offense.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Receiving starting reps•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Battling for starting QB role•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Eight carries in Week 10 win•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Versatility shines in blowout win•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Catches TD pass in OT win•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Does little in Week 7 victory•