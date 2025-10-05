Hill (knee) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but he's expected to be available for the contest in his typical gadget role, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Hill's availability won't be confirmed until the Saints release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the team's decision to activate him from the reserve/PUP list Saturday had already suggested that he was on track to make his 2025 debut this weekend. Duncan notes that the Saints plan to list Hill as their top backup quarterback behind starting Spencer Rattler, likely indicating that rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough will be inactive as the team's emergency third quarterback. Though the Saints may want to ease Hill into the mix with a light workload coming off the torn ACL he sustained last December, the 35-year-old projects to see some carries Sunday and potentially even some looks in the passing game when he lines up as a tight end.