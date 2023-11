Hill (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints placed a cap on Hill's reps Wednesday and Thursday due to a hip injury, but it was lifted Friday, when he was able to log a full session. He's thus set to man his typical do-it-all role in New Orleans' offense versus a Chicago defense that has given up a league-worst 81.7 percent catch rate to opposing tight ends this season.