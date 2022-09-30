Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Saints in London, so Andy Dalton is expected to draw the start, leaving Hill as the backup quarterback, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hill missed Week 3 due to a rib issue and was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Week 4. During his limited sessions, Hill was mixed in as the second-string quarterback, while Dalton handled the first-team reps. Dalton would be the primary signal caller if Winston is indeed ruled out, but the versatile Hill, along with his usual special-team duties and occasional snaps at tight end, may have a few designed plays at quarterback as well.