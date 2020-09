Hill completed his only pass attempt for 38 yards, adding three rushes for 13 yards and a 14-yard reception in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.

As expected, Hill operated as a gadget player and did a bit of everything in Sunday's victory. He scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2019, and he's capable of a big game every time he takes the field. However, his highly touchdown-dependent value makes him a volatile fantasy option.