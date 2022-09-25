Hill (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday in Carolina.
Prior to receiving a questionable designation for Week 3 on Friday, Hill was a limited participant in all three practices. As Sunday dawned, though, it was revealed he wasn't in line to play this weekend, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With Hill's status as out confirmed, his next chance to play will arrive Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Vikings.
