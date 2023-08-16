Saints coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Hill suffered a minor oblique strain during practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill dealt with a persistent rib issue through the first six weeks of last season, though he still missed just one game all season when he sat out Week 3 due to that injury. Allen also mentioned that he doesn't expect the 32-year-old's oblique strain will be anything serious, likely indicating that it's an isolated incident rather than anything related to a previous injury concern. Hill played just 15 total snaps in Sunday's 26-24 preseason win versus the Chiefs, and it's likely that he'll continue to see relatively limited playing time whether or not he overcomes this oblique strain before Sunday's preseason contest against the Chargers.