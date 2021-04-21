Hill said Tuesday that he is strictly training as a quarterback this offseason, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to logging snaps at six offensive positions in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, Hill said he spent previous offseasons by preparing to play in a variety of roles on offense and special teams. With Drew Brees now retired, there's an open window for Hill to secure the starting quarterback gig in New Orleans and, for seemingly the first time in his professional career, it appears he is exclusively being coached to play that one position. While the 30-year-old will face competition from fellow incumbent backup QB Jameis Winston this offseason, it was Hill who the Saints chose as the starter when Brees was injured for four games last season. Accordingly, the job may be Hill's to lose, especially after coach Sean Payton previously expressed doubt in March that New Orleans will add another signal-caller to the mix.