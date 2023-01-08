Hill recorded five carries for 24 yards and hauled in his only target for one yard during Sunday's 10-7 defeat versus Carolina.

Hill saw a downturn in workload during Sunday's regular-season finale, as he logged his fewest number of touches since the Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old was limited by a back injury during Week 18 prep, so it's possible that issue could have affected his usage. Hill finishes the 2022 campaign with career lows as a passer, completing 13 of 19 attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Instead, his versatile role on offense shifted distinctly toward the ground game, as he recorded career highs in carries (96) and rushing yards (575) to go along with seven rushing touchdowns. He also collected nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and his 11 total touchdowns are the second-most of any season in his six-year career. With the Saints lacking both a clear starting quarterback and No. 2 running back heading into the offseason, Hill seems poised to continue serving as a key component of the team's offense in 2023.