Hill completed 28 of 38 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles. He also carried the ball five times for 33 yards.
The Philly defense was able to contain Hill on the ground and force him to become a passer, and while he posted some fairly impressive numbers through the air as a result, New Orleans came out on the wrong end of the final score. Drew Brees (ribs) still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action, potentially leaving Hill under center again in Week 15's home clash against Kansas City.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Continues to fill in for Brees•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Another start expected•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Tosses first two TDs of career•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores two more times on ground•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Effective in starting QB debut•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Set for Week 11 start•