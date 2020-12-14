Hill completed 28 of 38 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles. He also carried the ball five times for 33 yards.

The Philly defense was able to contain Hill on the ground and force him to become a passer, and while he posted some fairly impressive numbers through the air as a result, New Orleans came out on the wrong end of the final score. Drew Brees (ribs) still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action, potentially leaving Hill under center again in Week 15's home clash against Kansas City.