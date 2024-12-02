Hill suffered a left knee injury during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.
Hill took a helmet to his knee from Rams pass rusher Jared Verse in the middle of the fourth quarter and required a cart to get off the field. The severity of the injury isn't known, but Hill will finish Week 13 with five carries for 10 yards and five catches (on seven targets) for 37 yards.
