Hill has taken snaps as a running back, fullback and tight end during OTAs, rather than getting direct snaps as a dual-threat QB, Matthew Paras of The Advocate reports.

While Hill presumably will take direct snaps at some point, early signs suggest new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak prefers to use his versatile weapon as more of a hybrid TE/RB/FB/H-back. Former Saints coordinator Pete Carmichael rarely put Hill in the backfield unless he was taking the snap, instead using him as either a power-formation QB or spread-formation TE. Hill scored between five and nine touchdowns each of the past five seasons, not including passing TDs, with last year's 692 yards from scrimmage representing a new career high (besting his 652 from the year prior). His occasional outbursts, often fueled by red-zone work, have made Hill rather useful in leagues where he has TE eligibility and the scoring is non-PPR and/or best ball. His lack of receptions compared to other TEs has made him far less valuable in PPR formats, especially those that set lineups weekly, and that'll probably continue under Kubiak even if Hill's role somewhat changes for his age-34 season. Many fantasy players will be less interested in Hill himself and more interested in how his role impacts the TD projections for QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, TE Juwan Johnson, etc.