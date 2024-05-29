Hill has taken snaps as a running back, fullback and tight end during OTAs rather than getting direct snaps as a dual-threat quarterback, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

While Hill presumably will take direct snaps at some point, early signs suggest new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak prefers to use his versatile weapon as more of a hybrid tight end/running back/fullback/H-back. Former Saints coordinator Pete Carmichael rarely put Hill in the backfield unless he was taking the snap, instead using him as either a power-formation quarterback or spread-formation tight end. Hill scored between five and nine touchdowns each of the past five seasons, with last year's 692 yards from scrimmage representing a new career high, besting his 652 from 2022. His occasional outbursts -- often fueled by red-zone work -- have made Hill rather useful in leagues where he has tight end eligibility and the scoring is non-PPR and/or best ball. His lack of receptions compared to other tight ends has made him far less valuable in PPR formats, especially those that set lineups weekly, and that'll probably continue under Kubiak even if Hill's role changes a bit in his age-34 season. Many fantasy players will be less interested in Hill himself and more interested in how his role impacts the touchdown projections for quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints' other skill-position players.