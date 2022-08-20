Hill recorded one reception on two targets for 10 yards in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Packers.

Hill managed to make his preseason debut Friday after dealing with a series of injuries this offseason, starting with surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury. He subsequently bruised his ribs at the start of training camp and was sidelined for several days. He didn't make a significant impact on the game Friday, but was on the field with the offensive unit that began the game and should compete for reps with Adam Trautman to begin the season.