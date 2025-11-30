Hill gathered in his only target for five yards and logged one rushing attempt for two yards during Sunday's 21-17 defeat to the Dolphins.

Hill logged fewer than three touches for the first time since Week 6. RB1 Alvin Kamara was inactive after spraining his MCL during last week's loss to Atlanta, but backup running back Devin Neal handled the bulk of the rushing workload with 14 carries. Third-year running back Evan Hull also chipped in with five rushing attempts. Across eight appearances this regular season, Hill has accrued 33 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown to go along with four catches (on five targets) for 23 yards. It seems unlikely that he'll become a significant piece of what has been a struggling Saints offense this year.