Hill (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Hill dealt with a concussion last week, but he managed to pass through the protocol for head injuries and play this past Sunday against the Bears. In the 21-9 wild-card win, he lost a fumble, had four carries for 15 yards and caught both targets for five yards. Now with a knee issue in tow, his status will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer.
