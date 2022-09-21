Hill (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hill has stuck to a gadget role through the first two contests of this season, hauling in his only target for two yards while taking seven carries for 95 yards and one touchdown. His snap count on offense dropped from 15 to six from Weeks 1 to 2, and he now is dealing with a rib injury. As a result, Hill's activity level bears watching as the weekend draws closer.
