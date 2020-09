Hill carried twice for six yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

He also lost a fumble. Hill's 2019 career year seems a distant memory, as he's now totaled just 10 touches through the first three weeks of the season. With Alvin Kamara and Drew Brees both in full health this season, Hill's rolls as a receiver and quarterback have shrunk considerably. He can't be comfortably utilized in most fantasy formats.