Hill completed 27 for 37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, adding 14 carries for 83 yards during Sunday's 21-16 win against the Falcons. He also fumbled three times, losing one to the opposition.

In what was his third start at quarterback for the Saints, Hill threw his first TD pass since Nov. 26, 2016 (his final game played for BYU). The 30-year-old had a much cleaner passing outing Sunday compared to his Week 12 showing against the Broncos when he completed just 56.3 percent of his passes for 78 yards and one interception. Hill has been a force on the ground all along, collecting 44-plus rushing yards and two rushing scores in each of his first two QB starts Weeks 11 and 12. Drew Brees (ribs) has a chance to return next Sunday for a matchup against the Eagles, but with New Orleans sitting at 3-0 since Hill took over, it's possible the Saints roll Brees back slowly to ensure he's fully healed for the postseason.