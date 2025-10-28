Hill gathered in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 23-3 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Hill played his fewest number of offensive snaps this season with 5. The 35-year-old has seen very limited playing time in his first four games since returning from a torn ACL four weeks ago, averaging 8.8 offensive snaps per game. He's also averaging just 3.5 touches per game, and he has not totaled over 15 yards in any of his four contests. Unless Hill sees a sharp increase in red-zone touches, he won't be worth any consideration by fantasy owners going forward. The Saints' next game will come versus the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 2.