Hill rushed three times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for one yard during Sunday's 34-0 win against the Patriots.

Hill fulfilled his usual jack-of-all-trades role in New Orleans' offense, including six plays where he lined up as a quarterback in the shotgun. The 33-year-old did not attempt a pass while behind center; instead, he was once again used as a wrinkle in the running game, either handing off to running back Alvin Kamara or rushing himself. The 221-pound quarterback tallied the Saints' third-most rushing attempts and yards behind Kamara (22 carries for 80 yards) and rookie Kendre Miller (12 carries for 37 yards). Hill's biggest impact this season has come while lined up at quarterback, tallying 23 carries for 120 yards through five games. Meanwhile, he's attempted just two passes while catching four of six targets for 16 yards. His value as a mobile quarterback still doesn't justify much relevance in fantasy lineups. He'll look to tally more carries Week 6 versus Houston.