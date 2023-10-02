Hill was 1-for-1 passing for 13 yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay. He also netted 10 rushing yards on four carries and caught one pass for seven yards.

Hill was prominently featured during the first quarter, as he logged a passing attempt, reception and rushing attempt on the Saints' first offensive series. His role then faded until he lined up in the shotgun for three plays on a single drive during the third quarter, though he netted just four rushing yards due to a three-yard sack taken on first down. Overall, Hill's usage did not see a significant uptick despite Derek Carr playing through an AC joint sprain that he suffered during the Week 3 loss to Green Bay. Hill's workload could stand to increase if Carr does not suit up for the Week 5 road matchup against New England.