Hill caught both of his targets for 55 yards and rushed seven times for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-15 defeat to the Falcons.

Hill once again showed his value across the offense, including catching a season-long 36-yard reception on a deep pass from Derek Carr in the first quarter. As a result, the versatile tight end logged the Saints' second-most receiving yards behind wideout Chris Olave (114), who was forced out with a concussion during the third quarter. Hill also recorded the team's second-most rushing attempts behind Alvin Kamara (15). However, Hill cost his team dearly when he fumbled after a 10-yard gain into the red zone just before the end of the third quarter. While the 33-year-old rarely grabs the limelight as either a receiver or rusher, his continuous ability to contribute in both phases provides worthwhile attention for fantasy managers. With Michael Thomas (knee) already on injured reserve, Hill's receiving production could increase if Olave and/or wideout Rashid Shaheeh (thigh) are sidelined versus Detroit in Week 13.